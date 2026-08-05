Ship sank off southwest Yemen after being targeted by drone boat, says UKMTO Incident caused fire on board, crew rescued by local authorities

A ship sank after being targeted by a drone boat off southwestern Yemen, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said on Wednesday.

The incident took place 9 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Al Mukha and was reported on Tuesday, it said on the US social media company X.

"The CSO of the vessel has reported that the vessel was attacked by an uncrewed surface vessel which caused a fire onboard," it said.

The crew was rescued by local authorities and is safe.

