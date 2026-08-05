Serdar Dincel
05 August 2026•Update: 05 August 2026
A ship sank after being targeted by a drone boat off southwestern Yemen, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said on Wednesday.
The incident took place 9 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Al Mukha and was reported on Tuesday, it said on the US social media company X.
"The CSO of the vessel has reported that the vessel was attacked by an uncrewed surface vessel which caused a fire onboard," it said.
The crew was rescued by local authorities and is safe.