Sharaa’s position dispels ‘misleading assumptions’ on Syria’s intentions toward Lebanon, says Lebanese premier Nawaf Salam praises 'brotherly, candid stance toward Lebanon expressed by (Syrian) President Ahmed al-Sharaa' during Sunday interview

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s position regarding Lebanon “has put an end to speculation and misleading assumptions” about Damascus’s intentions toward Beirut, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Monday.

This was expressed by the Lebanese premier during a phone call with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, according to a statement by Salam’s office.

Salam praised “the brotherly and candid stance toward Lebanon expressed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa during his television interview yesterday, which put an end to speculation and misleading assumptions regarding Syria’s intentions toward Lebanon," said the statement.

The statement said the call provided an opportunity "to reaffirm the strength of relations" between the two countries and the importance of further developing them on the basis of state-to-state cooperation and mutual interests.

On Sunday, Sharaa said in a televised interview that Damascus has only goodwill toward the Lebanese people and is ready to engage in dialogue with all parties.

"We possess the courage to declare any confrontation we might choose, but we intend nothing but good and a happy life for our people in Lebanon," he stated.

His statements came after US President Donald Trump said earlier that he was disappointed with Israel’s handling of the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Speaking to Fox News, he said Israel has been unable to “put Hezbollah away.”

Trump suggested that Syria’s leadership could be more effective in dealing with the group. “I am close to giving this to Syria,” Trump said in terms of dealing with Hezbollah.

In his interview, Sharaa said Syria’s vision is based on strengthening the Lebanese state and its institutions while seeking a solution acceptable to all parties.

He added that Hezbollah “should find its place within Lebanon” and that Lebanese national interests should prevail over any other considerations, saying the group has “encroached on the Lebanese state’s authority over decisions of war and peace.”

He concluded that Syria’s priority is economic development and that it “has no intention” of abandoning that path.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul