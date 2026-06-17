Several wounded in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon despite US-Iran agreement Attacks included artillery shelling, drone strikes as well as Israeli ground incursion involving military vehicles, bulldozers

Several people were wounded Wednesday in Israeli strikes on villages in southern Lebanon, in continued violations of a truce in effect since April 17, 2026, despite the announcement of a US-Iranian understanding on a ceasefire covering multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

Artillery shelling was reported near Dar al-Mualimeen in the city of Nabatieh, while Israeli warplanes targeted the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and the eastern outskirts of Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

Israeli drones carried out three strikes on the towns of Al-Mansouri and Al-Aziyeh in the Tyre district, causing several injuries. The agency did not specify the number of people wounded.

A drone also targeted the town of Baraashit in the Bint Jbeil district, while another struck Ansariyeh, the agency added.

An Israeli force comprising several military vehicles, including a D9 bulldozer and two Merkava tanks, also advanced toward the town of Hadatha in the Bint Jbeil district before later withdrawing to the town’s stadium.

At night, Israeli artillery heavily shelled the Ali al-Taher woods on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa. Several shells landed near Nabih Berri Governmental Hospital, as well as in the Al-Midan and Rahibat neighborhoods in Nabatieh.

The attacks coincided with the continued return of displaced residents to their villages and efforts by Lebanese Civil Defense teams to reopen main and secondary roads in areas targeted in Nabatieh.

Civil Defense teams also continued efforts to ensure public safety and provide residents with water.

In Beirut’s southern suburbs, Israeli drones have been flying overhead since Wednesday morning, according to the agency.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, which Tehran says killed more than 3,000 people. Iran responded with strikes on Gulf countries and Israel, as well as restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce on April 8 through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement to end the conflict. The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on July 19.

Israel has been carrying out an offensive on Lebanon since March 2 that has left thousands killed and wounded and more than 1 million displaced, according to official figures.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul