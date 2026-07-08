Saudi, Omani foreign ministers discuss maritime security in Hormuz amid renewed US-Iran tensions

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Oman held talks in Muscat on Wednesday to discuss regional developments and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz amid renewed tensions between Iran and the US.

A Saudi Foreign Ministry statement said Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi exchanged views on regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the Strait of Hormuz.

They underscored "the importance of maintaining the security of maritime waterways, ensuring freedom of navigation, supporting efforts to enhance security and stability in the region, and resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful means."

The two diplomats also explored ways of strengthening cooperation across various sectors, advancing the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Oman, and promoting joint Gulf cooperation, the ministry said.

The talks also covered several joint strategic projects, including a planned land border crossing between the two countries, as well as cooperation on transport networks and logistics connectivity to enhance regional integration.

The two sides further discussed expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation, encouraging public-private partnerships, and capitalizing on opportunities in sectors of mutual interest to advance bilateral cooperation.

The US and Iran traded strikes on Wednesday in renewed escalation following Iranian attacks on three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports from Gulf producers.