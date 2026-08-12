Saudi defense minister reaffirms support for Iraq’s security in talks with senior military official Khalid bin Salman says Saudi Arabia will continue backing Iraq’s stability, development and prosperity

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman reaffirmed the kingdom’s support for Iraq’s security, stability and development during talks Thursday with Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, director of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces.

The Saudi Defense Ministry said the two sides reviewed Saudi-Iraqi military and defense relations, discussed regional developments and stressed the importance of continued coordination and cooperation in a way that serves their shared interests and contributes to regional security and stability.

The Iraqi News Agency (INA) said the talks also covered border security as well as security and intelligence coordination. It said Al-Shammari led a high-level security delegation to the kingdom on the instructions of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi.

INA quoted Prince Khalid as saying that Iraq would “always remain a dear neighbor” to Saudi Arabia, with the two countries bound by ties of brotherhood, solidarity and mutual support.

He added that Saudi Arabia would continue to stand with Iraq in support of its security, stability, development and prosperity in the interests of Iraq and its people.

For his part, Al-Shammari praised the fraternal ties between the two countries and reiterated Iraq’s position that it would neither threaten neighboring countries nor allow its territory to be used against any neighboring state.

He also reaffirmed Iraq’s rejection of any violation of its sovereignty while stressing Baghdad’s commitment to regional security and closer bilateral cooperation.