Defense Ministry spokesman says air defenses destroyed several drones targeting oil facilities in Eastern Province, says Riyadh reserves right to respond

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted drones targeting oil facilities, blames Iran-backed militias in Iraq Defense Ministry spokesman says air defenses destroyed several drones targeting oil facilities in Eastern Province, says Riyadh reserves right to respond

Saudi Arabia said Tuesday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones targeting oil facilities in the Eastern Province, accusing Iran-backed militias in Iraq of launching the attacks.

In a statement posted on US social media platform X, Defense Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said the attempted attacks took place over the past several hours and were thwarted by Saudi air defenses.

He said the “terrorist attempts” were launched from Iraqi territory by Iran-backed militias.

“Saudi Arabia has the legitimate right to defend itself and its vital infrastructure,” Al-Maliki said, adding that the kingdom reserves the right to respond “at the appropriate time and place.”

The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as the continued launching of drones by Iran-backed militias in Iraq on the kingdom’s oil facilities.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s determination to safeguard its security and sovereignty, stressing that the kingdom “reserves its legitimate right under international law to take all necessary measures to respond to the attacks and deter those responsible.”

The ministry also urged the Iraqi government to take all necessary steps to prevent Iraqi territory from being used as a launchpad for attacks against Saudi Arabia.

There was no immediate comment from Iraqi authorities on the Saudi statement.