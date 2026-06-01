Israel continued attacks on Lebanon since early March, despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17

Saudi Arabia, pan-Islamic grouping condemn Israeli attacks on Lebanon, reject violations of Lebanese sovereignty Israel continued attacks on Lebanon since early March, despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17

Saudi Arabia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday condemned Israel's escalating attacks in Lebanon and renewed rejection of any violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned “the Israeli aggression against the territories of the brotherly Lebanese Republic” and reiterated its “categorical rejection of Israel’s incursion into Lebanese land and its violation against Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

The ministry called on the international community to “assume its responsibility in putting an end to this aggression and halting Israeli military movements that aim to expand incursion into Lebanese territory.”

It also stressed “the importance of safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty and the safety of the Lebanese people in accordance with relevant international agreements.”

The statement reaffirmed “the importance of adhering to the Taif Agreement in a manner that ensures extending the Lebanese state's authority over all its territory,” as well as complying with decisions of the Lebanese government “to restrict arms exclusively to the state and its legitimate institutions.”

According to the ministry, such measures would help guarantee “the restoration of security and stability for Lebanon and its brotherly people.”

The OIC General Secretariat also condemned in the “strongest terms” what it described as the “incursion and blatant attacks” carried out by Israeli forces against Lebanon.

In a statement, the Jeddah-based organization said the Israeli attacks, including the destruction of villages and archaeological sites in southern Lebanon, constituted a “flagrant violation” of Lebanon's sovereignty, international law and international humanitarian law.

It warned that the continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon posed a “serious threat to security and stability in the region.”

Reaffirming its “unwavering support” for Lebanon, the OIC stressed its solidarity with Lebanon, its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and called on the international community to take “immediate action” to halt these attacks.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon since early March, despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days following indirect talks mediated by the US. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ordered to deepen the incursion and the country's forces captured the strategic Beaufort Castle, in the deepest incursion into Lebanese territory since 2000.