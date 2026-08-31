Prince Khalid bin Salman says agreement aims to strengthen integration, advance security and stability

Saudi Arabia committed to activating Mecca defense pact mechanisms: Defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman says agreement aims to strengthen integration, advance security and stability

Saudi Arabia is committed to activating mechanisms under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement to strengthen integration and advance security and stability, Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said Monday.

"I was pleased to lead the Kingdom's delegation in the first Meeting of the Strategic Political Defense Committee," Prince Khalid said on US social media platform X.

"We affirmed our commitment to activating the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement pathways in a way that strengthens integration and advances security and stability," he added.

Türkiye is hosting the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee, established under the agreement to provide strategic direction for its implementation.

The committee brings together the foreign and defense ministers and chiefs of general staff of Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement in Mecca on Aug. 7.

