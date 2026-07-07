Foreign Ministry calls attacks on tankers ‘assaults on security of international navigation'

Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of attacking oil tanker in Hormuz Foreign Ministry calls attacks on tankers ‘assaults on security of international navigation'

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday accused Iran of attacking a Saudi oil tanker while transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned Iran for attacking the tanker Wednyan and the Qatari vessel Al-Rekayyat in the strategic waterway.

“These attacks represent assaults on the security of international navigation and global energy supplies,” it added on the US social media company X.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, citing unnamed sources, earlier claimed that a Qatari oil tanker was targeted after ignoring repeated warnings from Iranian forces while transiting the Strait of Hormuz with US Navy support.

The strait is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports from Gulf producers.