Egyptian star’s shirt sells for $8-10 as experts say transfer strengthens people-to-people ties between Egypt, Türkiye

Salah’s Trabzonspor jersey hits shop windows in Cairo’s historic bazaar Egyptian star’s shirt sells for $8-10 as experts say transfer strengthens people-to-people ties between Egypt, Türkiye

Mohamed Salah’s No. 10 Trabzonspor jersey has begun appearing in sports shop windows at Cairo’s historic Khan el-Khalili bazaar, just two weeks after the Egyptian football star joined the Turkish club.

Many sports shops in the popular market are displaying Salah’s claret-and-blue Trabzonspor shirt alongside his Egypt national team jersey.

Egyptian and Arab football fans have also shared footage of the enthusiastic welcome Salah received in Türkiye, expressing pride and happiness over his move to the Turkish Super Lig.

Shopkeeper Salah Abdulmecid said Khan el-Khalili, which was recently visited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron, is one of Cairo’s best-known tourist destinations.

“We are happy that Salah has gone to Turkiye,” Abdulmecid told Anadolu.

“We love the Turkish people because their traditions are similar to ours and they are committed to their religion. They love Salah just as we do, and we want him to be in Turkiye.”

One Salah supporter passing through the bazaar put on the Trabzonspor jersey outside a shop and said: “I am very happy that Salah has gone to Trabzon. May God make his path successful in Turkiye.”

According to local traders, the jersey is selling for between 400 and 500 Egyptian pounds ($8-10).

Salah becomes ‘soft power’ link

Egyptian sociologist Said Sadik said Salah had become a “soft power” figure connecting Egypt and Türkiye and an important element in the growing closeness between the two societies.

Sadik recalled that Salah’s name was mentioned during a joint appearance by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty during Fidan’s visit to Egypt on Aug. 14.

“Egyptians adore Mohamed Salah. Even people who do not regularly watch football make an effort to follow his news, so it is completely natural for this enthusiasm to be reflected in the trade of jerseys and sporting goods,” he said.

Sadik said the enthusiastic reception Salah received in Türkiye was also an important indication of strengthening ties between the Turkish and Egyptian peoples.

Egyptian traders are quick to respond to sporting and cultural developments, he added, predicting that Salah’s Trabzonspor shirt would become increasingly common across the country.

“Given his enormous popularity, Salah’s jersey will of course spread further. It will appear in Khan el-Khalili and in every shop seeking to make a profit,” he said.

“This is also strengthening relations between the Turkish and Egyptian peoples and allowing the two societies to become more familiar with each other’s cultures.”

Egypt-Türkiye relations expert Kerem Said said the intense interest in Salah since his transfer went beyond football and reflected growing political, commercial and social ties between the two countries.

“We have seen great speed in the production of the shirts and their appearance in the Egyptian market. In the same way, Salah has attracted enormous attention in Turkiye since his enthusiastic welcome,” he said.

Said noted that Salah had also enjoyed considerable popularity while playing for Chelsea and Liverpool but said his move to Trabzonspor had received an unprecedented level of official and diplomatic attention.

“This confirms that there is an official desire to improve political relations between Egypt and Turkiye and support the ties between their peoples in a way that has not been seen before,” he added.

Salah, 34, joined Trabzonspor on a free transfer earlier this month after nine seasons at Liverpool, where he scored 257 goals in 442 appearances and won major honors, including two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.