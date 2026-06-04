Russia calls for immediate ceasefire and Israeli troop withdrawal from Lebanese territory Moscow urges Israel to retreat from Lebanon, reaffirms support for Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity

ussia on Thursday called for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory, reaffirming its support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking at a press briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged Israel to withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory.

"We strongly call for a prompt ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli military forces from Lebanese territory. This would create conditions for launching a political and diplomatic settlement process based on the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which clearly outlines the obligations of the parties," she said.

Zakharova reaffirmed Moscow's support for Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity and said Russia was ready to work with regional and international partners to support a sustainable long-term normalization of the situation in Lebanon and the wider Middle East.

"We confirm our support for the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Lebanese Republic. We are ready to cooperate with regional and international partners and continue efforts in the interests of a sustainable and long-term normalization of the situation around Lebanon, in the Middle East and beyond," she said.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 conflict. During the conflict, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory, marking their deepest incursion since 2000.

More than 3,500 people have been killed and over 10,000 injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.