Parties are reportedly discussing potential statement on fully opening ‘median lane’ in Strait of Hormuz

Qatari officials in talks with Iran, Oman to open Strait of Hormuz: Report Parties are reportedly discussing potential statement on fully opening ‘median lane’ in Strait of Hormuz

Qatari officials are taking part in talks between Iran and Oman in Muscat over at least partially opening the critical strait of Hormuz, Axios reported Saturday, citing a diplomat with knowledge of the matter.

The parties are reportedly discussing a potential statement on fully opening the "median lane" in the strait of Hormuz, which is in international waters, for full and free movement.

On Friday, ABC News reported that negotiations between the US and Iran are set to resume after Iranian officials privately acknowledged that firing on ships in the Strait of Hormuz was a "mistake."

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said the Iranians had said they wanted to return to talks with the US, but later Iran denied this. Trump also said that even if the talks resume, the ceasefire was “over.”

In mid-June, Iran and the US reached a Pakistani-brokered framework deal aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

However, both sides exchanged attacks over the past two days amid an escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran launched a series of strikes Thursday on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan in retaliation for a second consecutive night of US attacks.