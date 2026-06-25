Qatari LNG tankers transit Strait of Hormuz as traffic rebounds 2 LNG carriers pass through strategic waterway as vessel traffic recovers following US-Iran peace talks

Two Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers transited the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday as security concerns around the strategic waterway eased following peace talks between the US and Iran.

The tankers Bu Samra and Patris passed through the strait early Thursday after being stranded in the Gulf for months.

Bu Samra, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, listed the Far East as its destination, while the Liberian-flagged Patris, a Liberian-flagged tanker, showed no destination.

LNG trade through the Strait of Hormuz had been severely reduced during the war in the Middle East, disrupting exports from Qatar and damaging other facilities in the region.

Traffic through the strait began to recover after the US and Iran, earlier this month, signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war.

Maritime data provider Kpler said 31 verified crossings by commercial and energy-linked vessels were recorded on June 23.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Qatar is preparing to rapidly increase LNG production once the Strait of Hormuz reopens, with plans to restore most of its export capacity within two months.



According to the report, QatarEnergy told buyers it expects production to reach about 50% of capacity one month after safe passage through the strait is restored and about 80% within two months.