High-level committee adopts roadmap to reach final agreement within 60 days and launch new round of technical talks, according to joint statement

Qatar, Pakistan announce 'encouraging progress' in US-Iran talks at Switzerland summit High-level committee adopts roadmap to reach final agreement within 60 days and launch new round of technical talks, according to joint statement

Qatar and Pakistan announced significant progress early Monday in ongoing diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran following the conclusion of the first round of high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland.

"The Lake Lucerne Summit was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress has been made including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks," the joint statement said.

The US and Iranian delegations, led by their chief negotiators, Vice President JD Vance and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, held a 100-minute first round of much-awaited direct talks in Burgenstock to discuss ways to implement the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 17.

According to the statement, the parties have agreed to the establishment of a high level committee which will provide political oversight on the mediation.

The committee will receive regular reports from lead negotiators and supervise specialized working groups focused on the Iranian nuclear program, sanctions-related issues and dispute resolution mechanisms designed to ensure effective implementation of the memorandum of understanding.

"The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks.

"In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

The parties also agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell, between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon.

"Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Burgenstock resort on all issues," it added.

The mediating parties will continue to do "their utmost" to ensure that the negotiations continue to be conducted in a "constructive atmosphere" with the aim of reaching a final deal, the statement said.

Expressing "sincere" appreciation to the US and Iran for their ongoing commitment to diplomacy and a peaceful resolution to the conflict, Pakistan and Qatar “commend brotherly and friendly countries for their continued support and valuable contribution to the ongoing negotiations.”