Born in Egypt and raised in US, Democrat Hamawy has emerged as favorite for November race in mid-term US election after Gaza war shaped his decision to enter politics

PROFILE - From Gaza wounds, surgeries to Capitol Hill: Adam Hamawy's road to winning primaries in New Jersey Born in Egypt and raised in US, Democrat Hamawy has emerged as favorite for November race in mid-term US election after Gaza war shaped his decision to enter politics

Adam Hamawy, a plastic surgeon, retired US Army combat doctor, humanitarian medical worker and outspoken critic of Israel’s war in Gaza, has won the Democratic primary for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District, placing him on a near-certain path to Congress in November.

Born in Egypt and raised in the US, Hamawy, 56, emerged from a crowded field of candidates seeking to succeed Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, who is retiring after a decade in Congress. In the heavily Democratic district, his victory makes him the clear favorite against Republican Gregg Mele in the general election.

Hamawy’s journey to national politics has been unlike that of most congressional candidates. A veteran of the Iraq War, he served as an army combat surgeon and later participated in medical missions in some of the world’s most troubled regions, including Bosnia, Sudan, Lebanon and Syria. Yet it was his experience in Gaza that became the defining point of his campaign.

Witnessing devastation in Gaza

In 2024, Hamawy traveled to southern Gaza on a humanitarian medical mission, working in hospitals overwhelmed by casualties from Israel’s genocidal campaign. The scenes he witnessed left a lasting impact and shaped his decision to enter politics.

“I have done more amputations and seen more traumatic amputations of children than I’ve seen during my entire career in the last two weeks,” he said in an interview in 2024 while in Gaza.

“I’ve seen combat and war wounds and have done surgery with humanitarian and disaster relief now for almost 20 years, and this is nothing like it,” he said of the conditions in the strip.

“This is not typical of the wars that I’ve experienced in the past. So, this is not like a war. This is just like complete, utter destruction.”

Hamawy described what he witnessed in Gaza as a genocide.

“I could only define it as a genocide because I saw the bodies of the people that came in,” he said after returning from the mission.

“And it wasn’t an accident. You can’t have an accident every single day for three years."

His frustration extended beyond the suffering he witnessed. Hamawy said he felt ignored by political leaders in Washington when he attempted to raise concerns about the devastation in Gaza and America’s role in supporting Israel.

“When the hospital shakes and I see the bodies come in, I’m paying for it with my tax dollars,” he said, according to The Guardian. “I don’t want my tax dollars doing that.”

A campaign built on progressive priorities

Those experiences became central to a campaign built around progressive priorities. Hamawy advocated universal Medicare coverage, ending US military aid to Israel, cancelling medical and student loan debt, and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He repeatedly argued that American resources should be directed toward domestic needs rather than overseas military spending.

“You’ve heard throughout this race that I said over and over again: health care, not bombs; to abolish ICE; and to unrig this economy,” Hamawy told supporters after his victory in Princeton, according to The New York Times.

“They are solutions to a crisis that was born out of a broken and rigged political and economic system -- a system that floods money overseas to bomb children’s schools, while at the same time says that child care here in America is pie in the sky,” he added.

Despite being a first-time candidate, Hamawy received endorsements from Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Tammy Duckworth.

Bonnie Watson Coleman, while remaining neutral in the primary contest, praised the father of four for his “selflessness and bravery” and his ability to “speak with unimpeachable authority on the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

Hamawy’s campaign was not without controversy, as opponents and media reports revisited his past connections to Omar Abdel-Rahman, the Egyptian cleric convicted in connection with plots against US targets during the 1990s.

Hamawy has said that he knew Abdel-Rahman through New Jersey’s Egyptian American community, and stressed that he was against all forms of violence. He was never accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

In his victory speech, Hamawy framed his victory as evidence that grassroots movements can overcome political establishments and conventional expectations.

“We were told that an outsider couldn’t win. That we couldn’t compete. Well, I think we competed,” he told supporters. “We made it clear you never need to ask for permission to fight for justice.”

