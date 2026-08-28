Warsaw joins UN chief's appeal to Israeli authorities for immediate cessation of interference with UN agency’s premises

Poland voices concern over Israeli forces' entry into UNRWA facility in occupied East Jerusalem Warsaw joins UN chief's appeal to Israeli authorities for immediate cessation of interference with UN agency’s premises

Poland on Friday expressed concern over Israeli forces' entry into and seizure of a UN agency for Palestinian refugees’ facility in occupied East Jerusalem, calling the move a violation of international law.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noted with concern another decision by the Israeli authorities that violates the principles of international law and is hostile toward the United Nations Organization and its specialized agency, UNRWA," the ministry wrote on US social media company X.

The ministry said it shared the UN's position that the incursion by Israeli security forces into the Qalandiya Training Center in occupied East Jerusalem constituted a "breach of the principle of the inviolability of UN premises."

"We join the Secretary-General's appeal to the Israeli authorities for the immediate cessation of interference with UNRWA premises, their evacuation, and the return of the seized properties of the United Nations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," it said.

The ministry was referring to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces evacuated staff from the UNRWA facility, seized the compound and raised the Israeli flag in its courtyard.

Israeli forces also deployed around Qalandiya refugee camp and Kafr Aqab, carrying out raids, searches and field interrogations of Palestinians.

UNRWA said in a statement that it "unequivocally condemns this unauthorized and deeply concerning incursion" into the center.

The agency said the entry of armed security forces into a UN facility without UN authorization or consent was "unacceptable."

It added that the center is a UN facility "protected by the privileges and immunities afforded to the organization under international law. Its inviolability must be fully respected."