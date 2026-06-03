‘The history of the site and the purpose for which it was built are historically documented,’ Palestinian Deputy Tourism and Antiquities Minister tells Anadolu

Palestinians grow wary of Israeli push to seize Solomon’s Pools in occupied West Bank ‘The history of the site and the purpose for which it was built are historically documented,’ Palestinian Deputy Tourism and Antiquities Minister tells Anadolu

Solomon's Pools, historic landmark in southern West Bank, comprises three reservoirs that once supplied Jerusalem with water

Palestinians are increasingly worried about Israeli plans to take control of the historic and tourist site of Solomon’s Pools, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, following a recent visit by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Smotrich toured the archaeological site days ago alongside Israeli occupiers and officials, claiming that the site's continued management by the Palestinian Authority is "unacceptable" and pledging to change the situation, according to Israeli media reports.

Palestinian officials and activists say the latest Israeli moves are part of broader efforts to assert control over the site and link it to surrounding illegal settlement projects amid accelerating measures targeting archaeological sites across the West Bank.

The development comes months after the Israeli government approved the establishment of the so-called "Judea and Samaria Heritage Authority" under the Israeli Heritage Ministry, granting it broad powers over archaeological sites in the occupied territory.

“Solomon's Pools is an archaeological area dating back more than 2,000 years and has been shaped by successive civilizations, from the Canaanite era through the Roman, Mamluk and Ottoman periods,” Fadi Sanad, director of the Artas Folklore Center, told Anadolu.

He said the site historically served as the main source of water for Jerusalem through an ancient network of channels.

“It is surrounded by numerous archaeological landmarks, including the Canaanite Khirbet al-Khoukh and Byzantine and Roman remains,” he added.

Sanad said Israeli incursions into the area have increased in recent months, particularly after Smotrich's visit.

"Israel is seeking to impose a new reality at the site through repeated incursions under army protection," he said, adding that Palestinians are sometimes prevented from accessing the area during such visits.

He called for strengthening the Palestinian presence at the site through cultural, tourism and family activities and urged efforts to have Solomon's Pools included on UNESCO's World Heritage List.

Islamic endowment

Samer Shaheen, deputy head of the Artas Village Council, said the lands surrounding the pools are an Islamic endowment (waqf) documented through Ottoman and Jordanian land records.

He noted the site lies within Area A, which falls under full Palestinian control under the 1995 Oslo Accords.

Shaheen said Israeli political and media campaigns claiming the site should be placed under Israeli control have intensified in recent years, adding that Smotrich's visit reflected "real intentions to impose full control over the area."

He said Israeli occupier incursions have become nearly weekly and are often accompanied by road closures and restrictions on Palestinian visitors.

"The threat extends beyond the pools themselves to the surrounding hills, archaeological sites and water resources," he warned.

He said that Solomon’s Pools consist of three historic water reservoirs that once supplied Jerusalem with water through a network of ancient stone aqueducts. The site also includes an Ottoman fortress built to protect the water system as well as pilgrims and trade caravans.

Cultural heritage

Palestinian Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Saleh Tawafsheh described Solomon's Pools as "an integral part of Palestinian tangible cultural heritage."

"The history of the site and the purpose for which it was built are historically documented," he told Anadolu, noting that the pools formed part of a water system used for collecting and transporting water to Jerusalem for residents and agriculture.

Tawafsheh said recent Israeli statements regarding the site are part of a broader policy aimed at controlling Palestinian archaeological and heritage sites.

"Attempts to reinterpret the history of Solomon's Pools fall within wider efforts to impose Israeli narratives as a prelude to taking control of the site and creating new facts on the ground," he said.

He argued that Israeli claims regarding the site lack historical and scientific evidence, warning that targeting archaeological sites is not limited to land control but also involves attempts to reshape the Palestinian cultural and historical landscape and connect such locations to illegal settlement projects.

Tawafsheh said his ministry is coordinating with international institutions to protect Palestinian heritage sites and prevent efforts to alter their historical identity.

The dispute over the site comes amid Palestinian accusations that Israel is intensifying efforts to assert control over archaeological and religious sites in the occupied West Bank, including the ancient site of Sebastia near Nablus and the Nabi Samuel area north of Jerusalem.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul