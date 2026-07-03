Palestinians, foreign activists injured in Israeli occupier attack in West Bank Dozens of Israeli occupiers assault residents, foreign activists en route to agricultural land near Ramallah

Several Palestinians and foreign solidarity activists were injured in an attack by Israeli occupiers near Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank on Friday, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Dozens of Israeli occupiers assaulted residents of the town of Abu Falah and foreign solidarity activists as they were heading to agricultural land, the correspondent said.



The occupiers beat the Palestinians and activists and sprayed them with pepper spray, injuring several people. No official casualty figure was immediately available as of 0750 GMT.

The nationalities of the foreign activists were not immediately known.

The attack comes amid escalating assaults by Israeli occupiers on Palestinian towns and villages across the occupied West Bank, which Palestinian sources say are carried out under the protection of the Israeli army.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, at least 1,175 Palestinians have been killed, 12,919 injured, nearly 24,000 arrested and around 33,000 displaced in the occupied West Bank during intensified Israeli military operations and attacks by Israeli occupiers, according to official Palestinian figures.

Palestinian officials warn that the escalating violence is paving the way for Israel to formally annex the occupied West Bank, effectively ending the possibility of establishing an independent Palestinian state in line with UN resolutions.