Palestinian woman killed, 7 others injured in Israeli strike on Gaza displacement tents Israeli drone strike targets 2 displacement tents in Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, despite ceasefire

A Palestinian woman was killed and seven others were injured on Saturday in an Israeli drone strike targeting two displacement tents west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, in the latest reported violation of the ceasefire that has been in effect since October 2025.

Islam Hassan Abu Shamala was killed in the strike, while seven other Palestinians were injured, including one in critical condition, medical sources told Anadolu.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone struck two adjacent tents on Al-Rashid Street near the entrance to Roni Street in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis.

They said the attack destroyed both tents, damaged several nearby shelters, and caused multiple casualties.

According to the witnesses, the targeted area lies outside the zone of Israeli military deployment and control under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli ceasefire violations had killed 1,031 Palestinians and injured 3,309 others as of Thursday.

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed, over 173,000 others injured, and around 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure destroyed since Israel launched its genocidal war in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul