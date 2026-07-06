2 other Palestinian children injured after being shot in lower limbs by Israeli forces

Palestinian teen dies from wounds sustained in Israeli raid on West Bank refugee camp 2 other Palestinian children injured after being shot in lower limbs by Israeli forces

A Palestinian teenager died Sunday after being shot by Israeli forces during a raid on the Qalandiya refugee camp north of occupied East Jerusalem, said the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said Walid Nidal Abu Sneineh, 16, succumbed to his wounds.

It added that two other Palestinian children were injured after being shot in the lower limbs by Israeli forces during the same incident.

Earlier, a four-month-old Palestinian infant died after Israeli forces prevented his family for over an hour from taking him to a hospital west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, said a Palestinian official.

Since October 2023, the West Bank has witnessed an escalation carried out by the Israeli army and Israeli occupiers, killing 1,175 Palestinians, injuring 12,919 others and leading to the arrest of around 24,000 people, according to official Palestinian data.

