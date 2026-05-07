Delegation urged EU to ensure accountability and protect Palestinians and their holy sites

Palestinian panel discusses escalating Israeli attacks against Christians with European Parliament members Delegation urged EU to ensure accountability and protect Palestinians and their holy sites

The Palestinian Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs discussed on Thursday the escalating Israeli attacks against Christians in the occupied Palestinian territories during a meeting at the European Parliament in Brussels, the official news agency Wafa reported.

The meeting brought together Amira Hanania, the European representative of the Palestinian Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs, and David McAllister, chair of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as European Parliament member Regina Doherty.

Palestinian Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amal Jadou Shakaa; Mitri Raheb, founder and president of Dar al-Kalima University; and the Rev. Fadi Diab of the St. Andrew’s Anglican Episcopal Church in Ramallah also attended the meeting.

The Palestinian delegation discussed the escalating violations against clergy and church institutions, citing attacks by Israeli occupiers on churches and Christian holy sites, as well as the hate speech and incitement amid a lack of accountability, Wafa said.

The meeting also addressed conditions in the West Bank towns of Taybeh, Birzeit and Beit Sahour, as well as the Al-Makhrour area, where the delegation warned rising occupier attacks threaten the continuity of the Christian presence.

The delegation said Israeli violations fall within “systematic policies” targeting the Christian presence, including taxes on church properties, attempts to seize land, restrictions on religious worship and pressure that drives forced migration, Wafa said.

The delegation urged the European Union to take political steps to ensure accountability, provide protection and stop violations against Palestinians and their holy sites, the agency said.

Both sides agreed to continue coordination and joint work to strengthen the protection of holy sites and preserve religious pluralism and the Christian presence in Palestine, according to Wafa.

Several recent attacks on Christians have drawn criticism of Israel from Christian communities worldwide.

On Wednesday, an Israeli soldier desecrated the statue of the Virgin Mary in the town of Dibil in southern Lebanon by placing a cigarette in the mouth of the statue, while another soldier smashed a statue of Jesus Christ in the same town.

Last week, an Israeli occupier assaulted a nun in occupied East Jerusalem and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Israeli police also prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa from reaching the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the occupied East Jerusalem during the Easter holiday and later imposed restrictions on Christian participation in Easter celebrations at the church.

Multiple incidents have also been documented in occupied East Jerusalem in which Israeli extremists spat at churches and Christian clergy. Churches in the Gaza Strip have also been attacked and destroyed during Israel’s war, which began in October 2023.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul