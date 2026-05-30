Israel has killed 929, injured 2,811 in Gaza since ceasefire agreement took effect last October

Palestinian killed, 5 injured in Israeli strikes across Gaza Strip despite ceasefire Israel has killed 929, injured 2,811 in Gaza since ceasefire agreement took effect last October

A Palestinian was killed and five others, including a child, were injured on Saturday in Israeli strikes targeting civilians across the Gaza Strip.

Attacks came on the fourth day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement announced last October.

“Two injured Palestinians, one in critical condition, arrived at the hospital after an Israeli airstrike targeting civilians near Firas Market in the center of Gaza City," a medical source at the Baptist Hospital, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Anadolu.

Earlier in the day, a Palestinian was killed and three others, including a child, were injured in an Israeli strike targeting civilians near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

"The body of Jamal Abu Aoun and three injured people, including a child, had arrived at the hospital following an Israeli drone strike that targeted a group of civilians near the hospital," a medical source told Anadolu.

In separate incidents, Israeli artillery shelling targeted areas east and south of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip early Saturday morning. Meanwhile, another artillery strike targeted the northeast of al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli attacks have killed 929 Palestinians and injured 2,811, since the ceasefire took effect in October last year, according to the Gaza Media Office.

Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, killing 72,938 Palestinians and injuring over 172,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul