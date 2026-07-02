Al-Ashqar killed by fire from occupation forces, according to Palestinian Football Association

Palestinian goalkeeper Saleem Al-Ashqar killed by Israeli army in Gaza Al-Ashqar killed by fire from occupation forces, according to Palestinian Football Association

Palestinian goalkeeper Saleem Al-Ashqar was killed earlier this week in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army, according to a statement by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA).

The PFA said Al-Ashqar was killed by fire opened by occupation forces.

It said he was one of hundreds of Palestinian sporting figures killed, including more than 1,000 Palestinian athletes, since the genocidal war began in October 2023.

Al-Ashqar was married five months ago, and his wife is expecting the couple’s first child.

An outpouring of grief from relatives, teammates, and the wider Palestinian sporting and world community have occurred since his death.

"We deeply mourn the tragic death of 32-year-old Palestinian goalkeeper Salim Al-Ashqar. He was killed by the Israeli army. We are deeply saddened by the continuation of such events. We call for justice and peace," Chilean football club Deportivo Palestino said Wednesday.