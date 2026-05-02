Memorandum of understanding focuses on justice, peace, human dignity, aims to strengthen Palestinian cause on international stage

Palestinian committee, World Council of Churches sign agreement to boost cooperation Memorandum of understanding focuses on justice, peace, human dignity, aims to strengthen Palestinian cause on international stage

The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday with the World Council of Churches in Geneva to enhance cooperation and develop joint programs in support of Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian official news agency Wafa, the agreement was signed in the presence of committee head Ramzi Khoury during a visit by a Palestinian delegation to the council’s headquarters in Switzerland.

The memorandum focuses on supporting initiatives based on the values of justice, peace and the preservation of human dignity, as well as strengthening the presence of the Palestinian cause on the international stage.

The delegation also met World Council of Churches Secretary-General Jerry Pillay to discuss expanding cooperation and increasing international efforts in support of Palestinians, while emphasizing the importance of protecting the Christian presence in the Holy Land.

Additional meetings were held at the Ecumenical Institute in Bossey near Geneva to discuss mechanisms for implementing the memorandum and outlining practical steps to activate joint programs.

The move comes as part of Palestinian efforts to strengthen international partnerships and expand their presence in global forums, amid what Palestinian officials describe as rising Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.