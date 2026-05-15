Palestinian child killed by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank Israeli forces withhold teenager’s body after shooting near Nablus village, WAFA says

A Palestinian child was killed early Friday by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The agency reported that Fahd Zeidan Oweis, 16, was shot dead by Israeli forces in the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, while he was in the plain area of the village before dawn.

Israeli forces withheld the teenager’s body after preventing Palestinian Red Crescent crews from reaching him, WAFA added.

The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has witnessed an escalation in Israeli military operations, including raids, arrests, shootings and excessive use of force, alongside rising attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property.

Since October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and Israeli occupiers have killed 1,155 Palestinians, wounded about 11,750 others and led to the arrest of nearly 22,000 people, according to official Palestinian figures.