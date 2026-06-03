Palestine urges US to stop Israeli ‘madness’ after new illegal settlement plans in occupied West Bank Israel's Higher Planning Council approved construction of 2,162 illegal settlement units across enclave

The Palestinian Authority condemned Israel’s decision to build 2,162 illegal settlement units in the occupied West Bank, calling for US intervention to halt the Israeli “madness.”

“All settlement activity is illegal under international law and does not confer legitimacy to anyone," the authority said in a statement carried by the official news agency Wafa.

It said the Israeli decision constitutes a "blatant challenge to international law and UN resolutions," particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which affirms the illegality of the Israeli settlements in all occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

It held the Israeli authorities responsible for the "serious consequences" of the settlement policies, warning that they would push the region toward "further cycles of violence and escalation."

The authority called on the US administration to intervene immediately "to stop the Israeli madness if it genuinely seeks to promote security and stability in the region and globally."

It stressed that the Palestinian people would remain “steadfast on their land and committed to their legitimate national rights,” saying the illegal settlement plans would not deter them from continuing their struggle to establish an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement came after Israel's Higher Planning Council approved the construction of 2,162 new settlement units across several illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The plans include 1,006 units in the Gevaot settlement within the Gush Etzion bloc south of Bethlehem, 922 units in the Har Brakha settlement south of Nablus, and 234 units in Kiryat Arba settlement built on land belonging to the city of Hebron.

Palestinians view the new plans as part of an accelerated Israeli policy aimed at expanding illegal settlements, confiscating Palestinian land and creating new facts on the ground.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul