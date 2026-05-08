'We are dealing with a systematic policy whose objective is clear: to grab maximum Palestinian land with minimum Palestinians,' says Majed Bamya

Palestine envoy accuses Israel of systematic annexation policy at UN meeting 'We are dealing with a systematic policy whose objective is clear: to grab maximum Palestinian land with minimum Palestinians,' says Majed Bamya

Palestine’s deputy ambassador to the UN accused Israel on Friday of carrying out a systematic policy of annexation and territorial expansion in the occupied Palestinian territories, warning diplomats that prospects for a two-state solution are rapidly disappearing.

Speaking during an Arria-formula meeting at UN headquarters, Majed Bamya said the international community must do more to deter Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

“We are not dealing with a fringe group of settlers or a couple of rogue ministers,” Bamya told diplomats.

“We are dealing with a systematic policy whose objective is clear: to grab maximum Palestinian land with minimum Palestinians, whatever the means, including brutal force against civilians.”

The meeting, organized by the Permanent Missions of Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia and the UK, focused on the challenges facing Palestinians living in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Bamya argued that Israeli control over Palestinian territories already amounts to de facto annexation.

“Israel has effectively ensured control over 60% of the West Bank and 60% of the Gaza Strip,” he said. “The annexation we speak of, condemned and rejected by all of you, is already our reality. So Israel, for all purposes, is destroying the two-state solution."

The Palestinian diplomat questioned whether current international measures would be enough to influence Israeli policy.

“Israel will stop at nothing to achieve its aims,” Bamya said. “The question is, what is the international community willing to do, and are the actions that are already underway of a nature to deter Israel?”

Bamya also criticized Israeli settlement policies, saying security arguments were being used to justify territorial expansion.

“Israel illegally enables hundreds of thousands of settlers to come and live on Palestinian land, and then explains that their security requires seizing Palestinian land, massive military presence and arming these settlers,” he said. “It’s about colonization, not security.”

He appealed for greater international protection for Palestinians, while rejecting violence as a response to the conflict.

“What about the right of Palestinians to defend themselves? What about their right to protection? What about their right to security?” Bamya asked. “We are not asking to arm Palestinians in response. We are not preaching violence as a response. We are asking for international protection — the one they deserve. Where is it?”

Bamya urged world powers to help preserve hopes for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“We are trying, desperately trying, to find a peaceful way forward,” he said. “We are trying to convince our people that there is a peaceful path that leads to their freedom, that leads to a normal life in their land, that leads to dignity and liberty.”

“Help us show there is one,” he added. “Many of them can’t see it. And can we honestly blame them?”

Bamya warned that time may be running out for a negotiated peace.

“We all have a responsibility to chart that path and end the occupation and achieve peace before it is too late,” he said. “If it’s not already too late, we need to act.”