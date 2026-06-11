Mediatory efforts by Islamabad ‘have endeavored to end hostilities, save lives and give diplomacy a chance in this regard,’ says Foreign Ministry

Pakistan urges US, Iran to adhere to ceasefire, says communication 'open' amid renewed fighting Mediatory efforts by Islamabad ‘have endeavored to end hostilities, save lives and give diplomacy a chance in this regard,’ says Foreign Ministry

Pakistan on Thursday called on the US and Iran to adhere to the ceasefire amid renewed fighting, stressing the need to “widen the space” for diplomacy and dialogue.

“Pakistan remains deeply concerned at the situation” in the Middle East, “marked by recent escalation,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told reporters in Islamabad.

He confirmed that channels of communication between the US and Iran through Islamabad “were open and remain open.”

Pakistan helped broker a ceasefire on April 8 following a conflict that began on Feb. 28 after US and Israeli military action against Iran.

Since then, Islamabad has served as a key mediator between the parties, hosting a round of high-level US-Iran talks on April 11-12.

The latest statement came after the US and Iran engaged in renewed fighting this week, exchanging air and missile strikes.

“Pakistan reaffirms its support for the peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues; we are of the view that diplomacy and dialogue should be the guiding principles for achieving a negotiated settlement of all contentious issues in accordance with the rights and responsibilities of the relevant parties,” Andrabi said.

He added that Pakistan’s mediatory and facilitative efforts “have endeavored to end hostilities, save lives and give diplomacy a chance in this regard.”