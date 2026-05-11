Islamabad will continue efforts to 'break the deadlock' despite the two sides' publicly adopted 'inflexibility' on Tehran's nuclear program, Pakistani government sources tell Anadolu

Pakistan to continue mediation with 'no immediate danger' of renewed US-Iran war: Sources Islamabad will continue efforts to 'break the deadlock' despite the two sides' publicly adopted 'inflexibility' on Tehran's nuclear program, Pakistani government sources tell Anadolu

Iran has reiterated its readiness to reopen Strait of Hormuz in exchange for an end to the US blockade of its ports, sources say

Pakistan will continue its mediation efforts to help reach a negotiated settlement to the Middle East conflict, with “no immediate danger” of a renewed war between the US and Iran, multiple Pakistani government sources familiar with the process told Anadolu on Monday.

"Pakistan does not see any immediate danger vis-a-vis resumption of war despite the ongoing deadlock, as Washington and Tehran are seriously pursuing a diplomatic way out to end the conflict," a source told Anadolu, referring to US President Donald Trump's rejection of Tehran's response to Washington's plan to end the war.

Also, the sources said, Trump does not want his upcoming China visit to be eclipsed by the resumption of hostilities.

Trump said Sunday on his Truth Social platform that he had read the response from Iran’s “so-called representatives” and described it as “totally unacceptable.”

Iran, in return, said Trump’s rejection of its response “doesn’t matter at all.”

Islamabad, the sources added, will continue its mediation to "break the deadlock despite the two sides' publicly adopted inflexibility on some issues, mainly Tehran's nuclear program."

"Back-channel contacts are continuing despite harsh tones from both sides, with several regional countries, including Qatar and Egypt, assisting Islamabad in its mediatory efforts," a source said.

'No significant' change in Iran's stance on nuclear issue

While Pakistan is still hopeful for the resumption of direct talks between the two sides, there is no "significant" change in Iran's previous stance on the nuclear issue in its response to the US proposals, according to the sources.

Tehran's response, which was delivered to the US via Islamabad last week, basically focuses on an "immediate" end to war, and "there is little (in it) in terms of Washington's core demand about Iran's nuclear program," the sources further said.

Iran, the sources said, has proposed "broader and separate" talks on the nuclear issue, considering its "complexity."

However, Tehran has "reiterated" its "willingness" to halt uranium enrichment for a period of five years, while rejecting Washington's demand for a 20-year moratorium, according to the sources.

The sources added that Iran "once again " rejected the US demand for dismantling of its underground nuclear facilities, insisting that it has no plans to develop nuclear weapons.

Tehran, they said, has also proposed initiation of nuclear talks within a month after the two sides agreed to end the war.

Iran, according to the sources, has reiterated its readiness to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for an end to the US blockade of its ports.

Tehran has also repeated its demands for the release of its billions of dollars in frozen accounts, compensation for the war damages, and lifting of the US and international sanctions on the Islamic Republic, the sources added.

Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran on April 8, followed by critical talks in Islamabad attended by senior delegations from both countries on April 11 and 12.

However, neither side was able to reach an agreement to bring the war to an end.

Since then, the two warring sides have been exchanging formulas and counter-formulas to reach a middle ground to resume a second round of direct talks to end the conflict that has already disrupted global energy supplies and daily lives across the region.