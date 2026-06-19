Oxfam official urges UN Security Council to move from words to action on Gaza amid ceasefire ‘failing’ Khalidi urges Security Council to use political, diplomatic and legal tools to end atrocities amid 'failing' ceasefire

An Oxfam humanitarian official told the UN Security Council on Thursday that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is "failing" and urged the body to use all available tools to end Israel's unlawful occupation, stressing that knowledge of the devastation is not the problem.

"Knowledge is not the issue. Action is," said Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam International's Global Humanitarian Policy Lead, who addressed the Council both as a humanitarian professional and as a Palestinian mother from Jerusalem with family trapped in Gaza.

"I am one of the few Palestinian women able to access this chamber," she said, adding that "I share this not because my story is exceptional. But because it reflects a wider Palestinian reality. Gaza is not separate from Jerusalem or the West Bank. It is governed by the same system of Israel's unlawful occupation."

Khalidi told the Council that Israeli forces continue to kill Palestinians and that Gaza is being "carved up again, with more of its entire population squeezed into a shrinking fraction of the Strip," leaving civilians "trapped, displaced, hungry, unprotected."

"Palestinians are being denied the basic conditions to survive," she said.

She said the Council has been briefed on the devastation for nearly three years and called on members to move beyond documentation to accountability.

"Peace cannot be measured by declarations," Khalidi said, stressing that "It must be measured by whether people can live. Whether parents can feed their children, families can sleep without fear, people can access clean water, patients receive medical care, and communities rebuild."

She noted that the humanitarian infrastructure necessary for recovery "has been deliberately dismantled," with credible actors, including the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), blocked from operating despite being "audited, transparent, accountable, bound by humanitarian principles."

She said humanitarian workers have been "obstructed, restricted, deregistered, killed in shocking numbers."

On UN Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted to uphold the ceasefire and address what she called the "apocalyptic humanitarian situation" in Gaza, Khalidi said adoption has not meant implementation seven months on.

She called on the Council to hold parties accountable immediately. "Not after further political negotiations, not after disarmament, not as a reward for compliance. Now."

"If benchmarks are ignored or dismissed, this Council must act by using all available political, diplomatic, and legal tools to end atrocities, to end the occupation," she affirmed.

Khalidi said the drivers of the humanitarian catastrophe are fundamentally political, listing siege, settlement expansion, denial of movement, destruction of civilian infrastructure, annexation, and dispossession as deliberate political choices producing humanitarian consequences.

"Member states cannot call for humanitarian relief while allowing economic, trade, business, or military ties to deepen Palestinian dispossession and need," she said.

Noting that July 3 will mark 1,000 days of the war and that this month also marks 19 years of Israel's siege on Gaza, Khalidi said Palestinian voices must not only be heard but also be "centered in every decision about Gaza's future."

She concluded with a stark contrast between the World Cup football tournament currently underway in the United States and the reality facing Palestinians.

"As teams from countries around the world gather here to play football, Palestinians are asking for something far more basic," she said, adding, "To live, to move, to return, to rebuild, to see children not having to risk their lives to kick a ball."

"People in Gaza cannot wait for some future reckoning," Khalidi said. "They are trapped in the present, surviving it, or being killed in it."