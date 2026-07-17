Temperatures forecast to reach 48C or higher in some areas through Sunday

Over 100 wildfires prompt Algeria to urgently recall civil protection personnel Temperatures forecast to reach 48C or higher in some areas through Sunday

Algeria issued an urgent order Thursday recalling personnel across 45 provinces as the country battled more than 100 wildfires amid an intense heat wave.

The Civil Protection Directorate said all personnel in the 45 provinces, along with members of the National Training and Intervention Unit, were required to report immediately to their duty stations to raise preparedness and reinforce firefighting operations.

The order followed a warning from the National Meteorological Office that temperatures could reach 48C (118.4F) or higher in some areas through at least Sunday.

According to the latest official tally, 111 fires involving forests, brushland, crops, and palm groves had been recorded by 5 pm local time (1600GMT).

Firefighters brought 65 of the blazes under control, while 46 remained active across 18 provinces.

Major firefighting operations were underway in Bejaia, Annaba, Skikda, Blida, Tizi Ouzou, Boumerdes, Ain Defla and Tlemcen, supported by firefighting aircraft and helicopters.

Authorities also carried out precautionary evacuations in several areas as flames approached residential communities.

In the Bejaia province, two villages and around 100 people were evacuated from the Imarat area in the Barbacha municipality, while 200 people were moved to safety in Blida.

Around 10 families were evacuated from the Kanoua area in Skikda, along with several families in Oued Zeggar, El Eulma, and Oum Toub. Six families were also evacuated in the Bouira province.

In Boumerdes, several families were evacuated from the municipalities of Isser and Naciria before being allowed to return after the situation was brought under control.

Thirteen families including a total of 70 people in the Guelma province were also evacuated as a precaution.

The directorate said a fire in the Ain Defla province continued to threaten homes and property, while firefighting operations remained underway in the affected areas.

Algeria has been gripped by a heat wave for several days, accompanied by dozens of wildfires, as civil protection teams backed by air and ground units work to contain the blazes and protect residents and property.

Wildfires in recent years have killed and injured dozens of people and destroyed large areas of forest and vegetation across the country.

*Writing by