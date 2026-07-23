Statement comes a few hours after Yemeni Houthi group said they carried out military operation targeting 2 Saudi oil tankers with ballistic, cruise missiles as well as drones

Oman says working with Saudi Arabia, UN envoy to resume Yemen road map amid Red Sea tensions Statement comes a few hours after Yemeni Houthi group said they carried out military operation targeting 2 Saudi oil tankers with ballistic, cruise missiles as well as drones

Oman said Thursday that Muscat is currently coordinating with Saudi Arabia, relevant parties, and the UN special envoy for Yemen to resume the political process and road map in a way that achieves security and stability in the region.

In a statement, Oman’s Foreign Ministry said it is closely following the latest developments related to the situation in the Red Sea, calling for avoiding escalation and any threats that could worsen the situation or endanger freedom of navigation.

Earlier on Thursday, Yemen’s Houthi group said that they carried out a military operation targeting two Saudi oil tankers with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the operation targeted the Saudi oil tankers Encelia and Layla for violating what the group described as its maritime blockade, claiming the strikes scored direct hits.

He said the group’s armed forces would continue maritime operations against Saudi Arabia and maintain a “blockade-for-blockade” equation.

Shortly before, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said a fire broke out aboard a tanker after it was struck by a projectile about 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Shaqiq, Saudi Arabia. The agency said authorities were investigating the incident.

On Monday, the Houthis announced a ban on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a “firm and forceful” response and begin measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

