Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi says Muscat held constructive discussions with Iranian officials on Iran-US memorandum of understanding

Oman reaffirms commitment to ‘toll-free’ passage through Strait of Hormuz after Iran talks Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi says Muscat held constructive discussions with Iranian officials on Iran-US memorandum of understanding

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi reaffirmed late Monday his country’s commitment to international law and “toll-free” safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz following talks with senior Iranian officials in Muscat.

In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, Albusaidi said discussions with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi focused on the recent Iran-US memorandum of understanding, “especially the Strait of Hormuz paragraph.”

The talks came after the arrival of senior Iranian negotiators Qalibaf and Araghchi in Oman to discuss management of the strategic waterway.

“We affirmed the commitment to international law and toll-free safe passage,” Albusaidi said.

The remarks came after mediators Qatar and Pakistan released a joint statement Sunday following the conclusion of US-Iran talks at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland, saying the parties had agreed to establish a "de-confliction cell" involving the US, Iran and Lebanon facilitated by the two mediators to ensure adherence to the cessation of military operations in Lebanon under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

The US and Iran remotely signed the memorandum of understanding last week, launching a 60-day negotiating window to resolve disputes, including the fate of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, its nuclear program and other unresolved issues.

The 14-point document calls for an immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, the removal of the US naval blockade on Iran, and safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

