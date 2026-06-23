Oman, Iran form ‘joint working group’ on future management of Strait of Hormuz Muscat, Tehran affirm commitment to guaranteeing safe passage through waterway in accordance with international law

Oman and Iran have agreed to establish “a joint working group” to negotiate the future management of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Oman's Foreign Ministry.

The statement came following talks in the Omani capital Muscat during a visit by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

During the visit, the Iranian delegation met with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and also held discussions with Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

The two countries, which share coastlines along the Strait of Hormuz, affirmed their commitment to guaranteeing safe passage through the waterway in accordance with international law, while emphasizing their sovereignty and sovereign rights over their territorial waters in the strait.

The statement said the two sides discussed issues related to the strait under the provisions of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed between the US and Iran and agreed to continue consultations through “a joint working group” between their foreign ministries.

The group will seek to reach an agreement on the future administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the services to be provided there and the associated costs, in line with international standards.

Muscat and Tehran also agreed to hold discussions with other littoral states and any other relevant parties regarding the future arrangements.

The two countries stressed that all measures concerning the Strait of Hormuz “must fully respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights.”

They further reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the Strait of Hormuz as a safe and open route for international navigation as well as underscored the importance of continued cooperation to promote maritime safety, freedom of navigation and regional stability.

Under clause 5 of the understanding, Iran will hold dialogue with Oman on the future administration of the Strait of Hormuz and the maritime services to be provided there, in coordination with other Gulf littoral states and in accordance with international law and the sovereign rights of the states bordering the strategic waterway.

Iran is also committed to making its utmost efforts to ensure the safe and toll-free passage of commercial vessels between the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman for a period of 60 days, with commercial shipping resuming immediately.

The provision states that, due to the need to remove technical and military obstacles, Iran will conduct mine-clearing operations within 30 days.

On Sunday, Qatar and Pakistan released a joint statement following the conclusion of US-Iran talks at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland, saying the parties had agreed to establish a "de-confliction cell" involving the US, Iran and Lebanon — facilitated by the two mediators — to ensure adherence to the cessation of military operations in Lebanon under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Iran and the US announced on June 14 that they had reached a 14-point understanding mediated by Pakistan, aimed at ending the war and addressing outstanding disputes through dialogue and negotiations.

The memorandum, known as the Islamabad Understanding, entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

The agreement includes provisions related to ending the war, including in Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade imposed on Iran.