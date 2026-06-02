Attacks come as Beirut and Tel Aviv hold 4th round of US-mediated negotiations in Washington

New Israeli strikes kill at least 12 in Lebanon despite ceasefire, US-mediated talks Attacks come as Beirut and Tel Aviv hold 4th round of US-mediated negotiations in Washington

At least 12 people were killed and 16 others injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, despite an ongoing ceasefire and a fourth round of US-mediated talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv in Washington.

A dentist, his son and daughter were killed in an Israeli drone strike on their car while they were traveling on the Nabatieh–Khardali road in southern Lebanon, the state news agency NNA said.

Another drone attack killed two Syrian workers inside a plant nursery where they worked in the town of Jebchit.

Two more people were killed in drone strikes on a motorcycle in Toul and a car in Ansar, the agency said.



An Israeli drone also hit a car at the Harouf-Toul roundabout, killing the driver.

In the Tyre district, two people were killed in an Israeli strike on the town of Shhour, while another attack on Burj al-Shamali killed two people and injured 14 others.

Warplanes also launched an airstrike on a Lebanese Civil Defense center on the Masil road in the town of Kfar Sir, destroying the facility.

The center had been evacuated several days earlier, the NNA stated.

Attacks also hit a house in Tyre's al-Hosh, destroying it and damaging several nearby homes. Two wounded people were retrieved from the rubble and were hospitalized.

The Lebanese army, meanwhile, said two soldiers were moderately wounded in an Israeli drone strike on the Habboush-Deir al-Zahrani road in Nabatieh.

The latest casualties came as Lebanese and Israeli officials held a fourth round of US-sponsored talks in Washington aimed at preserving the ceasefire and addressing outstanding security issues.

Israel has continued near-daily airstrikes and ground incursions in Lebanon despite the ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended by Washington until early July.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,468 people and injured 10,577 others across the country.

Israel continues to occupy several areas in southern Lebanon, some dating back decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 conflict, while its forces have advanced several kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current hostilities.