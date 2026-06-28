Netanyahu says Israeli army to keep positions in southern Lebanon despite withdrawal plan Israeli premier claims army destroyed 90% of Hezbollah missile stockpile

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israeli forces would begin withdrawing from two “pilot areas” in southern Lebanon while maintaining their military presence in the strategic Shqif (Beaufort Castle) area.

Netanyahu said the army had “taken control of the Shqif area and will remain there.”

He added that he instructed Israeli forces to maintain “freedom of movement” in the area to confront any threat from Lebanon.

Netanyahu said Israel would begin withdrawing from two “pilot areas” in southern Lebanon under the agreement signed with Lebanon under US sponsorship.

He claimed the agreement allows the Lebanese army to begin deploying in specific areas in two phases without providing details.

The Shqif area is considered one of the most strategic locations in southern Lebanon, overlooking large parts of the south and areas in northern Israel near the Litani River.

Netanyahu also claimed that the US and Lebanon agreed to a continued Israeli military presence in what he described as a “security zone” in southern Lebanon.

He claimed he opposed any attempt to force an Israeli withdrawal.

Netanyahu said the agreement came after “heavy blows” delivered by Israel against Hezbollah.

He also claimed that the Israeli army destroyed around 90% of Hezbollah’s missile stockpile, with no immediate comment from the group.

Israel’s “mission is not over yet,” he said, adding that explosive drones remain among the main security challenges.

On Friday, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement under US mediation stipulating a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, beginning with two unnamed pilot areas.

The agreement sets no timetable for a full Israeli withdrawal and links further pullback to the Lebanese army assuming security control over evacuated areas and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, with a specific reference to Hezbollah.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref