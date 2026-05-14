Lieberman’s warning comes amid reports of possible dissolution of Knesset

Netanyahu might take military action for ‘electoral purposes,’ Israeli opposition leader warns Lieberman’s warning comes amid reports of possible dissolution of Knesset

Israeli opposition leader Avigdor Lieberman warned Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might take military action "for electoral purposes," amid reports about a possible dissolution of the Knesset.

In statement during his visit to the settlement of Be'eri near Gaza, Lieberman, a former defense minister, said he does not oppose taking any military action "if necessary."

He warned that Netanyahu "might take military action not only to achieve victory, but solely to serve electoral purposes."

"It concerns our soldiers. If a military action is taken, it should be solely for the purpose of making a decision. It is unacceptable to take military action for the purpose of holding elections," said Lieberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, without specifying the nature or location of any military action.

His warning followed repeated threats by Netanyahu “to change the face of the Middle East" and to make Israel a regional "superpower."

Israel's ruling coalition submitted a bill Wednesday evening to dissolve the Knesset amid a Haredi conscription crisis, in a move seen as an attempt to thwart a similar step from the opposition.

General elections are scheduled to take place in October.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul