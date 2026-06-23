Statement follows meeting on northern front amid tensions over Israeli presence in southern Lebanon

Netanyahu, Israeli defense chiefs reaffirm plans to maintain military presence in southern Lebanon Statement follows meeting on northern front amid tensions over Israeli presence in southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top defense officials on Monday reaffirmed plans to maintain a military presence in southern Lebanon, according to a joint statement issued by Netanyahu’s office.

The statement followed a meeting involving Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir, and Northern Command chief Ori Gordin.

It said the Israeli army would continue operations aimed at what it described as neutralizing threats against Israeli troops and citizens, destroying what it called “terrorist infrastructure,” and maintaining a security zone in southern Lebanon.

The statement added that the security of Israeli citizens and Israeli forces would remain a guiding principle for the country’s political and military leadership “without compromise.”

The statement came a day after Iran and the US held 18 hours of negotiations in Switzerland under Pakistani and Qatari mediation to discuss unresolved provisions of the deal signed the previous week, including the cessation of hostilities on all fronts, among them Lebanon.

Israel’s military offensive in Lebanon has killed more than 4,000 people, injured over 12,000 others, and displaced over 1 million residents since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023–2024 war.