Efforts also underway to designate Islamic Movement’s southern branch as terrorist organization, says Channel 13

Netanyahu allies push to ban Arab party from Israeli elections: Report Efforts also underway to designate Islamic Movement’s southern branch as terrorist organization, says Channel 13

Allies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are pursuing political and legal strategies to ban the United Arab List party, known as Ra’am, from participating in the next Knesset elections, local media reported Sunday.

Israel’s Channel 13 said the efforts are taking place alongside discussions on potentially designating the southern branch of the Islamic Movement as a terrorist organization.

The broadcaster said discussions among Netanyahu’s allies have focused on pursuing measures against the Islamic Movement, considered the parent movement of Ra’am, over allegations that it transferred donations to Gaza during the ongoing war.

The report, citing two unnamed sources close to Netanyahu, said the move would require legislation in the Knesset along with assessments from Israeli security agencies, particularly the Shin Bet domestic security service.

According to the report, no date has been set so far for Israel’s next elections, though the discussions are part of broader political preparations ahead of the vote.

There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu’s office or Ra’am.

Led by Mansour Abbas, Ra’am became the first Arab party to join an Israeli governing coalition in 2021 under the government of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, a move that sparked broad debate inside Israel and among Arab communities.

The party currently holds five seats in the Knesset.

Israeli political discourse has seen growing pressure on Arab parties and movements since the start of the war on Gaza, with right-wing groups repeatedly accusing some Arab factions of “supporting terrorism” over their positions on the war and humanitarian activities related to Gaza.

The current Knesset term is set to end in October, although lawmakers on Wednesday approved a preliminary vote to dissolve parliament, potentially paving the way for early elections if the bill passes three additional readings.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000 and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref

