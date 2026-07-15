Military says agreement provides legal framework governing technical and operational aspects of Morocco's participation in International Stabilization Force in Gaza

Morocco signs agreement with Board of Peace to join Gaza international force Military says agreement provides legal framework governing technical and operational aspects of Morocco's participation in International Stabilization Force in Gaza

Morocco signed an agreement on Wednesday to participate in the International Stabilization Force (ISF) in the Gaza Strip by deploying senior officers to the ISF joint command, the military said.

The agreement was signed following a meeting in Rabat between Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Defense Minister Abdellatif Loudiyi and the Board of Peace’s lead envoy for Gaza Nikolay Mladenov, the Royal Armed Forces said in a statement.

The meeting was held upon the instructions of King Mohammed VI, the statement added.

The military said the agreement provides the legal framework governing the technical and operational aspects of Morocco's participation in the multinational force and “reflects a shared commitment to contributing to peace and security through humanitarian and security initiatives.”

The statement said the participation “reflects Morocco’s commitment to the values of peace, cooperation and international solidarity.”

According to the statement, the Board of Peace officials welcomed Morocco's decision to join the initiative by assigning senior officers to the ISF joint command in Gaza.

On Sept. 29, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, including the release of Israeli hostages, a partial Israeli military withdrawal from the enclave, the formation of a technocratic government, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

The first phase of the plan entered into force on Oct. 10, 2025. While Hamas says it fulfilled its obligations under the initial phase, Israel has failed to implement its commitments and has continued its daily attacks.

Israel has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 173,000 others in a deadly offensive in Gaza since October 2023.