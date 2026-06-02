'The establishment of security zones and the demarcation of geographic lines constitute a direct occupation and a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity,' says Ahmad Arafa

Lebanon's UN envoy says Israeli violations aim to 'derail the resurgence of the state' 'The establishment of security zones and the demarcation of geographic lines constitute a direct occupation and a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity,' says Ahmad Arafa

Lebanon's UN envoy Ahmad Arafa said Monday that Israel has persisted in daily violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement, warning that its actions appear intended to "derail the resurgence of the state."

"Lebanon adhered to the cessation of hostilities fully and completely," Arafa said at the UN Security Council's emergency session on Lebanon, adding: "In stark contrast, however, Israel persisted in its daily violations, and at times on a massive scale."

He said Israel "continues a systematic campaign of destruction targeting villages, towns, and residential neighborhoods while deliberately striking medical personnel, hospitals, journalists, schools, infrastructure, security agencies, UNIFIL forces, places of worship, archeological sites designated as world heritage sites, and countless other targets that embody Lebanon's collective memory and civilizational identity."

"Lebanon condemns in the strongest possible terms and in a clear and unequivocal manner these Israeli practices and violations," he added.

Pushing back on Israel's stated justifications, Arafa said: "While Israel may consistently boastfully frame its actions as acts of self-defense, such claims do not absolve it of its obligations under international humanitarian law, especially those pertaining to the principles of proportionality, distinction, and precaution."

On Israel's occupation of Lebanese land, he said: "The establishment of security zones and the demarcation of geographic lines constitute a direct occupation and a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Arafa attributed continued violations to a lack of accountability, warning it "only fuels impunity, that in turn emboldens the perpetrator to commit the very same crimes time and time again."

He closed by commending US President Donald Trump's efforts, stressing Lebanon's commitment to "providing the conditions and requirements necessary for success."

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite the truce that took effect on April 17, which was subsequently extended for 45 days following indirect US-mediated talks.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, more than 3,400 people have been killed in attacks since March 2.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ordered a deepening of the incursion, and the country's forces seized the strategic Beaufort Castle.