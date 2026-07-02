Syrian foreign minister meets Lebanese premier as they agree to boost cooperation in energy, transport, trade, border security

Lebanon, Syria sign agreement to establish joint higher committee Syrian foreign minister meets Lebanese premier as they agree to boost cooperation in energy, transport, trade, border security

Lebanon and Syria signed an agreement on Thursday to establish a joint higher committee aimed at strengthening cooperation in political, economic and security fields, officials said.

The agreement was announced after Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani at the Grand Serail in Beirut.

Speaking at a joint news conference, Salam said the two sides agreed to build relations based on mutual interests, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

"The objective of today's meeting was to enhance cooperation in a number of areas, foremost among them electricity interconnection between Lebanon and Syria, transport, trade, facilitating cross-border movement and developing bilateral relations," he said.

Salam said the newly established Lebanese-Syrian Joint Higher Committee would serve as a mechanism to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Al-Shaibani said his visit reflected Syria's support for "the Lebanese government and people."

"We signed the agreement establishing the Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation and Partnership with Lebanon. This framework will serve as a platform for ministries in both countries to develop partnerships, security coordination and broader cooperation," he said.

He also said Syria seeks to overcome "the negative legacy" in bilateral relations.

Commenting on the recently announced Lebanon-Israel framework, al-Shaibani said Syria rejects Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the displacement of Lebanese civilians.

"The framework agreement is a Lebanese matter. We support any political process that serves Lebanon's interests and stability," he said.

Al-Shaibani arrived in Beirut earlier Thursday on an official visit, during which he is scheduled to meet several Lebanese officials.

The visit comes as Syria and Lebanon seek to open a new chapter in bilateral relations following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024.