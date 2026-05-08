Lebanon says farmland area roughly size of Chicago destroyed in Israeli offensive 1.8M poultry and livestock killed, small farmers hit hardest, says Agriculture Ministry

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry said Friday that Israel’s ongoing offensive has damaged more than 56,000 hectares of farmland -- an area roughly the size of Chicago or about 78,000 football fields -- and killed more than 1.8 million poultry and livestock.

The destroyed farmland includes more than 18,500 hectares in the south, where Israeli army jets and drones have carried out relentless airstrikes, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the damage was largely concentrated in conflict zones in southern Lebanon, which account for 22.5% of all agricultural land damaged across the country.

The damage in 64 southern towns affected farmland, irrigation networks and facilities linked to agriculture and food production.

Small farmers were hit the hardest, with small holdings accounting for about 80% of all agricultural properties in southern Lebanon, the report said.

Citrus, banana and olive trees suffered the most damage, with more than 11,000 hectares of fruit trees and nearly 6,600 hectares of olive trees affected, the ministry said.

Nearly 78% of farmers in southern Lebanon have been displaced because of Israeli evacuation orders and ground incursions.

Apart from poultry and livestock, beekeeping and aquaculture sectors have also been hit. More than 29,000 beehives have been destroyed and 2,030 tons of fish lost.

Urgent needs include pesticides, fuel, irrigation water, agricultural and livestock production supplies, veterinary services and support for transporting agricultural products.

The ministry is making efforts to secure more than $1.65 million in cash and in-kind assistance for 4,840 affected farmers.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its years-long devastation of Gaza.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,727 people, wounded 8,438 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has held for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, and has advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside the southern border during the current conflict.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul​​​​​​​

