Calling figure 'staggering' spokesperson says 'vast majority of these children were impacted by airstrikes in South Lebanon'

Lebanon saw average of 11 child casualties a day last week, says UNICEF Calling figure 'staggering' spokesperson says 'vast majority of these children were impacted by airstrikes in South Lebanon'

An average of 11 children were killed or injured every day in Lebanon over the past week, UNICEF said Friday, as Israel expanded strikes ​across the country.

Citing figures from Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires told reporters in Geneva that a total of 77 children have been killed or injured in the last seven days, with 15 killed and 62 injured. "UNICEF describes this toll as staggering," he said.

“We understand the vast majority of these children were impacted by airstrikes in South Lebanon,” Pires said.

The latest casualties include seven children killed and 30 injured on Thursday alone, he added.

Pires said child casualties have continued despite the ceasefire announced in mid-April, with 55 killed and 212 wounded.

UNICEF reiterated its call for all parties to fully respect the ceasefire and comply with international humanitarian law.

“Under international humanitarian law, children and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times,” the spokesperson said.

The agency also called for humanitarian organizations to be granted safe, timely and unimpeded access to all affected areas, particularly in southern Lebanon, to deliver life-saving assistance.