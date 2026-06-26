Framework marks ‘beginning of the path for displaced people to return to their liberated towns,’ says President Aoun

Lebanon-Israel deal 1st step toward ‘complete, undiminished’ sovereignty: Lebanese president Framework marks ‘beginning of the path for displaced people to return to their liberated towns,’ says President Aoun

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Friday evening that the framework agreement signed with Israel represents a “first step on the path toward Lebanon restoring its sovereignty over all its territory, complete and undiminished.”

In his first comment on the agreement, Aoun said the framework marks “the beginning of the path for displaced people to return to their liberated towns under the sovereignty of a Lebanese state that has no partner over its land and people,” according to a statement by the Lebanese presidency.

“We pledge to continue working until there is no occupation, no prisoners, no dependency and no tutelage,” he added.



His remarks came shortly after the agreement was signed in Washington at the conclusion of the fifth round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel under US sponsorship.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.​​​​​​​