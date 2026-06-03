Soldier killed while traveling on Nabatieh-Kfartebnit road in southern Lebanon, military says

Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli strike in new ceasefire violation Soldier killed while traveling on Nabatieh-Kfartebnit road in southern Lebanon, military says

A Lebanese soldier was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, the military said Wednesday, as Israel continued daily violations of an ongoing ceasefire.

In a statement, the army said the soldier was killed in the strike that targeted him while traveling on the Nabatieh-Kfartebnit road.

The attack came a day after Lebanese and Israeli officials held a fourth round of US-sponsored talks in Washington aimed at preserving the ceasefire and addressing unresolved security issues.

Israel has continued near-daily airstrikes and ground attacks in Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended until early July.

Since March 2, the Israeli attacks have killed nearly 3,500 people, and displaced over 1.6 million, according to the Lebanese officials.