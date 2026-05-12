Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon: Army Military says serviceman died in strike targeting Jebchit in Nabatieh district

The Lebanese army said Tuesday that one of its soldiers was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire.

A statement said that Chief Warrant Officer Mohammad Ali Obeid was killed in the strike that targeted the town of Jebchit in the Nabatieh district.

Obeid, a father of three, was born in 1980 in Jebchit and received several military medals and multiple commendations from the army commander, according to the statement.

Earlier, the official news agency NNA reported that Israeli drones carried out four consecutive strikes on Jebchit, followed by artillery shelling and a fifth airstrike targeting the vicinity of a prayer hall in the town.

The incident comes days before Lebanon and Israel are set to hold a third round of talks in Washington.

The two countries, which do not have formal diplomatic relations, previously held two rounds of talks in Washington last month amid US efforts to advance diplomatic discussions.

The upcoming meeting comes amid continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon despite a US-mediated ceasefire announced April 17 and extended to May 17.

Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nasseredine told the media that 380 people have been killed and 1,122 injured since the “alleged ceasefire” took effect April 17.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 2,869 people, injured over 8,730 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to official Lebanese data.