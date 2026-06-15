Lebanese president welcomes Washington-Tehran deal in call with Iran’s top diplomat Joseph Aoun voices hope agreement will ease regional tensions; Araghchi stresses respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday, expressing hope the deal will help reduce regional tensions and advance diplomatic solutions.

According to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, Aoun and Araghchi discussed regional developments and a number of issues of mutual interest.

Aoun said the understanding between Tehran and Washington could represent “a positive step toward lowering tensions and opening the way for diplomatic solutions that would enhance security and stability at both the regional and international levels.”

The two sides also stressed the importance of continuing political and diplomatic efforts to establish lasting stability across the region.

Araghchi stressed the importance of respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by all parties and expressed hope that the positive atmosphere created by the understanding “would contribute to stability in Lebanon and strengthen prospects for the country’s recovery and prosperity,” the statement said.

For its part, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Araghchi briefed Aoun and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on the details of the proposed deal with the US, particularly provisions related to Lebanon.

The ministry said Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to ending the war and hostilities in Lebanon, stressed Washington’s responsibility for ensuring the implementation of the deal’s provisions, and underscored the need for a complete halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

According to the statement, the Lebanese officials welcomed the memorandum’s provisions and emphasized that Lebanon’s stability and security are “an integral part of any serious effort to achieve regional stability.”

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that halting Israeli attacks in Lebanon is one of the main objectives of the proposed memorandum of understanding with the US.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Tehran responded with strikes on Gulf countries and Israel, as well as restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce on April 8 through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement to end the conflict. The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on July 19.