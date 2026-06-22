‘No one negotiates on our behalf,’ says President Joseph Aoun

Lebanese president welcomes support to end Israeli war, rejects ‘interference in internal affairs’ ‘No one negotiates on our behalf,’ says President Joseph Aoun

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday welcomed support to help end the Israel war in Lebanon, but rejected “interference in its internal affairs.”

“We welcome any assistance to end the war, but we distinguish between assistance and interference in internal affairs because we are a sovereign country and no one negotiates on our behalf,” Aoun said during a meeting with a delegation from the Greek Catholic League, as cited by a presidency statement.

Aoun said his administration is determined to build “one strong state” that represents all Lebanese.

“The state, not sects, is what protects everyone, and there is no choice but one strong state that represents all Lebanese,” he said.

“Political competition exists and is legitimate, but that should not mean placing obstacles in the way of the state’s revival,” he added, calling for unity among the Lebanese people.

Iran’s Mehr news agency earlier reported that Tehran will send a representative to a new mechanism expected to be established to monitor the ceasefire in Lebanon, as part of an understanding reached with the US during their talks in Switzerland.

Israel’s military offensive in Lebanon has killed more than 4,000 people, injured over 12,000 others, and displaced over 1 million residents since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.​​​​​​​

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023–2024 war.