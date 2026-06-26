Lebanese president welcomes French-Italian initiative for post-UNIFIL international coalition Joseph Aoun says proposal reflects international commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and backs Lebanese Army's role in securing south

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed Friday a joint French-Italian initiative to establish an international coalition for the period following the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), calling it a strong expression of international support for Lebanon's sovereignty and stability.

In a statement released by the Lebanese presidency, Aoun welcomed Thursday's announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on efforts to form an international coalition around a post-UNIFIL mechanism.

The president described the initiative as "a sincere expression of the international community's commitment to supporting Lebanon's sovereignty and stability," as well as recognition of the role played by the Lebanese Armed Forces in maintaining security and extending state authority across the country's territory, particularly in the southern border areas.

He praised the joint French-Italian emphasis on avoiding a security vacuum after UNIFIL, saying the approach aligns with Lebanon's long-standing position that the Lebanese Army is “the only genuine guarantee” for security in the south and the protection of the country's sovereignty.

Aoun also reaffirmed Lebanon's readiness to coordinate with its international partners in ways that serve the interests of the Lebanese people and reinforce regional stability.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni held talks in Antibes resulting in a joint initiative on Lebanon, where both countries contribute to the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL.

Macron said Paris and Rome want to launch a coalition, in coordination with the EU and UN, to help define a mechanism for the period after the mission ends and to strengthen Lebanese sovereignty against the risk of regional escalation.

Meloni said the effort could lead to an international conference, underscoring a shared push for a more active role in Mediterranean security.